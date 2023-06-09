‘The Next Bud Light:’ Gamers Call for Boycott of ‘Call of Duty’ After Streamer Nickmercs Censored for Saying ‘Leave Children Alone’

Activision is facing backlash from gamers over its decision to censor popular streamer Nickmercs from Call of Duty after he dared to suggest that LGBT content and Pride Month promotion be kept out of schools and away from children. After Nickmercs tweeted “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue,” developers promptly removed the “skin” that allows gamers to play a character that resembles the streamer. Gamers are fighting back, targeting Call of Duty as “the next Bud Light.”

Popular video game streamer Nickmercs (real name Nicholas Kolcheff) faced intense criticism by gaming giant Activision following comments he made about an anti-Pride Month protest at a Glendale school board meeting, which devolved into violence as Antifa members and others pushing the LGBT agenda clashed with parents angry about what they see as the grooming of their children in public school. Nickmercs’ message, which does not strike most people as controversial, was that “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 7, 2023

Activision responded by removing the streamer’s in-game bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone 2. The bundle allowed gamers to play as a digital avatar of Nickmercs within the game.

In response to Activision’s move, a variety of prominent of Call of Duty players have uninstalled the game in a show of solidarity with Nickmercs. The hashtag #IStandWithNICKMERCS began trending on Twitter, with players and fellow streamers alike voicing their support for NICKMERCS and their disapproval of Activision’s decision.

Call of Duty is now being boycotted by millions of consumers upset that they removed NICKMERCS skins from the game for tweeting “ They Should Leave Little Children Alone” in reference to LGBTQ teaching at public schools. Many saying Call of Duty is the next Bud Light.… pic.twitter.com/7mNgyXhem7 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 9, 2023

“This is where I uninstall all Activision & Call of Duty games/products. #MFAM #IStandWithNickmercs,” said fellow streamer, RICKMA.

Another streamer, SantanaTheGuy, criticized what he perceived as a political stance taken by the video game company. “When a video game decides to start taking political sides instead of fixing the game you know well that ain’t right!” he said.

Call of Groomers, is the next Bud light. pic.twitter.com/vERltbt3cW — SunnyBird (@SunnyBird20) June 9, 2023

This huge streamer Nick mercs made a video saying parents should be the one to teach their kids about sexuality not the schooling system. Seems pretty rational to me and most of the world. However, Call of duty removed his items from their gaming store. It used to be “it doesn’t… — Hi-Rez The Rapper (@HiRezTheRapper) June 9, 2023

Adding to the controversy, Dr Disrespect, a former Call of Duty developer and world class streamer, criticized Activision’s decision. He referred to Call of Duty as “pathetic” and questioned the decision-making of the PR and Marketing team.

“Who’s running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now? Same people from the purple snakes? Pathetic,” Dr Disrespect tweeted, using his nickname “purple snakes” for the streaming platform Twitch and its management team.

Who’s running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now? Same people from the purple snakes? Pathetic. — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 9, 2023

Adding to this, on a livestream today Dr Disrespect uninstalled Call of Duty from his computer and informed viewers he would no longer be playing the game unless Nickmercs receives a full public apology from Call of Duty developers Activision or has his in-game bundle reinstated.

Dr Disrespect has uninstalled Call of Duty for Nickmercs He says unless they apologize or reinstate Nickmercs bundle he won’t be playing the game pic.twitter.com/6qx0Dd3c3Z — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 9, 2023

Unlike with many other boycotts, it seems as if very few are attempting to defend Activision in this situation and most are showing support for Nickmercs. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Activision will respond to the backlash and whether this incident will have any long-term impact on the popular game franchise.

