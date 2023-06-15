Conservatives Rally Around Middle Schoolers Who Rejected Pride Indoctrination

Prominent conservatives on social media reacted to middle school children in Burlington, Massachusetts, tearing down pride banners and chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns” by praising the students’ courage in a woke, cancel culture-ridden society. Meanwhile, adults in the Massachusetts community had a meltdown over the kids disrupting the pride event and held a town hall meeting, demanding that “action” be taken over the children.

Marshall Simonds Middle School was decorated with LGBT propaganda, such as rainbow streamers and Pride flag banners, for a pride month event, which also involved encouraging students to wear rainbow-colored clothing.

Some of the children reacted by tearing down the banners, chanting, “USA are my pronouns,” and wearing red, white, and blue attire and face paint — behavior that would have gone unnoticed years ago, but today, in a woke, irascible society, sparked a national news story.

Moreover, adults in the community had a meltdown over the children. The school’s principal ended up sending out a community-wide email, while local groups and dismayed parents held a town hall meeting to complain about the kids’ antics.

Social media users who caught wind of the story, however, reacted differently, with many of them referring to the middle school children as “brave” and “based.”

“These middle schoolers have 100x the courage of 99% of the adults in America today,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Gives us hope,” another commented.

“If they got back to teaching Math, Science, History, Reading, Composition, and Literature, maybe the kids wouldn’t be distracted,” another said. “Go back to teaching and leave that stuff to the parents as it should be.”

“Brave kids, good for them. Definitely an inspiration for others,” another Twitter user declared.

“This is exactly why pride doesn’t belong in schools,” another wrote. “If you want your kids to celebrate take them to a parade. It’s weird how hard this is being pushed and I am not buying the fake pearl clutching that Burlington is so surprised this happened. Stop politicizing kids.”

“So proud of these courageous students for showing their own ‘pride’ in red white and blue,” another Twitter user reacted.

“Teenagers are natural anti-authoritarians and know bs when they see it,” another pointed out. “They know Pride has become a form of forced conformity and thought control.”

