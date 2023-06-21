Employees Sue Elon Musk’s Twitter for Not Paying Promised Bonuses

Elon Musk’s Twitter is reportedly embroiled in a new legal battle as employees have filed a lawsuit claiming the company failed to pay tens of millions of dollars in promised bonuses. The employees join a long list of companies and individuals ranging from former executives to landlords who are suing the social media giant.

The Associated Press reports that Twitter has found itself in the midst of another lawsuit, this time filed by employees. According to the lawsuit, the company allegedly broke its promise to pay bonuses, which are estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in San Francisco. It states that high-ranking executives within the company repeatedly assured staff members that they would receive 50 percent of their annual bonuses for 2022 in the months preceding billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

The person leading this legal battle is Mark Schobinger, who was most recently Twitter’s senior director of compensation. Lawyers for the employees are reportedly pushing for class action status for the lawsuit, allowing it to include both current and former Twitter employees.

Business Insider reports that six former Twitter employees are suing Elon Musk over claims of unpaid severance pay, fraud, and breach of contract in a lawsuit that also sheds light on corporate lease commitments. The plaintiffs assert in their lawsuit that Musk said he would pay the rent for Twitter’s offices “over his dead body.” This remark is said to have been made in a conversation relayed by Joseph Killian, a plaintiff who oversaw office design at Twitter for 12 years prior. According to reports, the conversation took place with Pablo Mendoza, a venture capitalist who worked closely with Musk on the creation of his Twitter 2.0 vision. “Killian attempted to convince Musk, via Mendoza, of the danger of Musk’s new position that no rent would be paid whatsoever, pointing out that any attempt to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s many leases would be doomed to failure,” the lawsuit documents reveal.

