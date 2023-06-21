Good Eye!: AI Model Identifies Conservative Women as More Attractive and Happy than Leftists

A recent study reveals that an AI model has found conservative women to be more attractive and happier in photographs than leftist women. The AI model’s findings specifically indicate that high attractiveness scores were associated with females identified as likely to be conservative.

The New York Post reports that according to a recent study, an AI model recognized conservative women as more attractive and happy in photographs. Modern artificial intelligence algorithms were used in the study to analyze a large number of photos and rate various qualities, such as attractiveness and happiness.

Interestingly, the AI model’s analysis revealed a correlation between political inclination and attractiveness scores among women, with the study stating, “For females (though not males), high attractiveness scores were found among those the model identified as likely to be conservative.”

The revelation has sparked a wide range of responses from the political and technological worlds. Some people have suggested that the results may point to biases in the AI algorithms, while others have suggested that they may reveal minute cultural differences in how conservatives and leftists present themselves.

The scientists stated: “Attractiveness was not the only correlate of model-predicted ideology. We also found that expressing happiness is associated with conservatism for both genders. Previous work has found smiling in photographs to be a valid indicator of extraversion.”

They added: “And while extraversion is not broadly associated with ideology some studies have found that right-wing politicians are more extraverted.”

The scientists concluded: “Politicians on the left and right may have different incentives for smiling — for example, smiling faces have been found to look more attractive which is comparatively important for conservative politicians. Future work is needed to explore the extent to which happy faces are indicative of conservatism outside of samples of politicians.”

