YouTube Star MrBeast Claims He Was Invited on Doomed Titanic Sub Expedition

The New York Post reports that Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast on YouTube, revealed that he narrowly escaped a potentially fatal submarine expedition to the Titanic wreckage. A group of tourists were aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded while descending to the bottom of the Atlantic.

MrBeast revealed that he had been invited to join the underwater expedition but had turned it down. He has a massive following on YouTube, with over 160 million subscribers, making him one of the most-subscribed channels on the platform. “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no,” MrBeast stated in a recent tweet. “Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

A picture of what appears to be a text message inviting him on the trip was also shared by the 25-year-old internet sensation, who is well-known for his extravagant challenges and stunts. The message read, “Also, I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.” The invitation’s sender was not disclosed, and some pointed out that the color of the text message sent was blue, implying that it was Donaldson himself that sent the message. The YouTuber later explained that the person who sent the message had screenshotted and sent it to him — implying that the person who invited him also enjoyed a narrow escape from a watery grave.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

My friend sent me the screenshot of when he invited me. Didn’t think to scroll up and screenshot our old texts myself. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

MrBeast would have joined a group of tourists in death if he had accepted the invitation. The victims included Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French Navy commander and Titanic expert, Hamish Harding, a British explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a billionaire Pakistani businessman, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

