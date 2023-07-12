Never Upset the Alphabet People: St. Philip’s College Fires Prof for Making LGBT Student ‘Uncomfortable’

Professor Will Moravits was reportedly fired from St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas, after making a student “uncomfortable” for allowing open debate on topics such as homosexuality and policing. The professor’s lawyer says that he expects the college “to begin acting like a real educational institution that serves the Texas taxpayers rather than some sort of self-appointed cultural centurion that enforces ideological orthodoxy.” The lawyer added that the College’s action again “is a travesty and basically a fraud on the Texas taxpayers, not to mention suppression of his First Amendment rights and a violation of the Community College Districts own academic freedom policy to boot.”

Professor Will Moravits told the College Fix that he had informed his students his class was “a place where all opinions are welcomed and encouraged, but not required.”

“I also remind them that if they feel uncomfortable, they have my permission to excuse themselves from the discussion,” Moravits said.

But after one student complained that the class discussions made them “uncomfortable,” the professor was removed from teaching, despite reportedly having an agreement that he could teach through the spring 2024 semester.

The student who complained said that Moravits taught “the LGBTQIA+ community is riddled with pedophilia, the ‘p’ in the LGBTQIA+ community stands for pedophilia and gay pride activists organize parades ‘with 12-year-olds jerking off in them,'” according to a letter obtained by the College Fix.

Moravits’ attorney, along with two other students in his class, denied the allegations.

“When we discussed LGBTQ issues, as usual, Dr. Moravits discussed things fair and square,” one of his students said in the affidavit. “I don’t recall Dr. Moravits talking about kids ‘jerking off’ at LGBTQ Parades. If he had said something crude like that, I believe I would remember it clearly.”

Another student in an affidavit said that when he was interviewed by the school’s Title IX director, he told her that Moravits never said any of those things and that the professor “treated every student — with respect.”

St. Philip’s College reportedly responded to the student’s allegations against Moravits by escorting the professor off campus with police and telling him that he would be placed on paid leave while the school investigated the issue. He was also told he was not allowed to contact any of his colleagues or students.

Moravits was later fired, with the college calling it a “non-renewal,” but when the professor went to collect his belongings, the school reportedly had four police officers at the scene escort him off campus once again.

“Without my consent, employees packed up my property and took it to another location where I was allowed to pick it up under police supervision,” Moravits told the College Fix.

Kristi Wyatt, associate vice chancellor of communications and engagement, told The College Fix “the Alamo Colleges District does not comment on personnel matters or pending or threatened litigation.”

Moravits is currently being represented by attorney Michael Allen, with funding from the Academic Freedom Alliance.

Allen told the outlet that his goal is to get the college to reinstate his client “to his full rights and duties as an instructor at St. Philip’s Community College and for the District to begin acting like a real educational institution that serves the Texas taxpayers rather than some sort of self-appointed cultural centurion that enforces ideological orthodoxy.”

Allen added that the school’s behavior “is a travesty and basically a fraud on the Texas taxpayers, not to mention suppression of his First Amendment rights and a violation of the Community College Districts own academic freedom policy to boot.”

Moravits is not the only professor to be forced out of St. Philip’s College over the LGBT agenda.

As Breitbart News reported last month, a biology professor at St. Philip’s College said he was fired for teaching students that sex is determined by X and Y chromosomes.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.