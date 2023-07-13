‘Kind of a Fancy Thing:’ ‘AI Czar’ Kamala Harris Meets with Civil Rights Leaders on ‘Machine Learning Fairness’

Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights activists, union leaders, and consumer protection organizations on Wednesday for a meeting about AI regulation, as leftists continue to eagerly pursue “machine learning fairness.”

The meeting included Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), Janet Murguia, President and CEO of the hispanic civil rights organization Unidos, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, and AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

Harris drew mockery on social media for her attempt to explain AI in public remarks ahead of the meeting.

“AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

“And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

“So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people.”

Kamala Harris talks to Americans like we are all in kindergarten. Here she explains AI: pic.twitter.com/YHFgT5K3E4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2023

“Kamala Harris talks to Americans like we are all in kindergarten,” said Clay Travis.

I don’t think Kamala Harris is capable of directing U.S. policy on AI. My guess is she has some difficulty even spelling it. Joking aside, this is a serious issue with risks both to over-regulating & to ignoring new risks of AI. Outright bans aren’t the answer. The right… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 8, 2023

“I don’t think Kamala Harris is capable of directing U.S. policy on AI. My guess is she has some difficulty even spelling it,” said GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Kamala Harris sounds like she had a report due on AI, but absolutely didn't read the book. It's absolutely impossible to believe that this person made it through law school, was able to pass the bar and was the AG of a state. pic.twitter.com/wY7dElYKbe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 12, 2023

“Kamala Harris sounds like she had a report due on AI, but absolutely didn’t read the book,” said commentator and comedian Tim Young.

Joe Biden named his VP “AI czar” in May, leading a White House initiative to research the risks and benefits of AI.

With a $140 million budget, the initiative includes plans to fund seven new AI research institutes in the U.S.

As Breitbart News previously reported, much of the efforts of mainstream academia has been to focus on “machine learning fairness,” a blend of computer science with critical race theory, feminism, and LGBTQ studies aimed at preventing AI from undermining the left’s priorities.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @AllumBokhari.