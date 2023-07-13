‘Kind of a Fancy Thing:’ ‘AI Czar’ Kamala Harris Meets with Civil Rights Leaders on ‘Machine Learning Fairness’

Vice President Kamala Harris talks with Los Angeles Times White House Correspondent Courtney Subramanian during an interview at Panuka Farm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 just outside the city of Lusaka, Zambia. The Vice President is visiting the farm to highlight climate-smart agriculture and how climate resilience can advance food …
Allum Bokhari

Vice President Kamala Harris met with civil rights activists, union leaders, and consumer protection organizations on Wednesday for a meeting about AI regulation, as leftists continue to eagerly pursue “machine learning fairness.”

The meeting included Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), Janet Murguia, President and CEO of the hispanic civil rights organization Unidos, AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, and AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk through the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, April 11, 2022. Biden announced the finalization of new federal rules restricting so-called “ghost guns,” which allow purchasers to assemble potentially untraceable weapons from kits. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris drew mockery on social media for her attempt to explain AI in public remarks ahead of the meeting.

“AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

“And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

“So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people.”

“Kamala Harris talks to Americans like we are all in kindergarten,” said Clay Travis.

“I don’t think Kamala Harris is capable of directing U.S. policy on AI. My guess is she has some difficulty even spelling it,” said GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Kamala Harris sounds like she had a report due on AI, but absolutely didn’t read the book,” said commentator and comedian Tim Young.

Joe Biden named his VP “AI czar” in May, leading a White House initiative to research the risks and benefits of AI.

With a $140 million budget, the initiative includes plans to fund seven new AI research institutes in the U.S.

As Breitbart News previously reported, much of the efforts of mainstream academia has been to focus on “machine learning fairness,” a blend of computer science with critical race theory, feminism, and LGBTQ studies aimed at preventing AI from undermining the left’s priorities.

