Desperate for Attention: Elon Musk Threatens to Arrive at Mark Zuckerberg’s Doorstep for Fight

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter (now known as X), recently announced his intention to show up at Mark Zuckerberg’s doorstep ready to fight. This comes after months of trash talk between the two tech giants over a proposed cage fight that has seen Musk swing from planning a gladiator battle in Rome to calling for a “noble” debate instead.

Elon Musk recently claimed via Twitter that he would direct a self-driving Tesla car to drive him to Mark Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto home where he would propose a fight. “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house,” he tweeted. “If we get lucky and Zuck actually answers the door, the fight is on!” Musk also mentioned that he would livestream the event on Twitter.

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

However, Zuckerberg spokesperson Iska Saric stated that Zuckerberg would not be home as he is currently traveling. “Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house,” Saric said.

The ongoing feud between the two tech giants has seeped into personal conversations between the men in addition to their public spats. Zuckerberg reportedly advised Musk in texts to either commit to a match date or let it go. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The proposed cage match between Musk and Zuckerberg has been a topic of discussion since June when Musk first challenged Zuckerberg to a fight. Zuckerberg, who trains in jujitsu, quickly accepted the challenge. However, the only fighting that has taken place since then has been via social media taunts.

UFC President Dana White had offered to make the match a legit competition to raise money for charity, but Musk had made excuses like needing surgery. Zuckerberg accused Musk of making up excuses and failing to commit to a date for the proposed cage match.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan