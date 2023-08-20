Elon Musk Announces Removal of Block Feature from Twitter/X, Potentially Breaking App Store Rules

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has announced plans to remove the blocking feature from the platform, a move that the platform’s own “community notes” fact check feature claims may violate the policies of the Apple and Google app stores.

BBC News reports that Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of Twitter/X, has revealed plans to remove the blocking feature from the platform, claiming that the feature “makes no sense.” While users will still be able to block others from directly messaging them, the removal of the blocking feature is expected to make it more challenging for users to remove abusive posts from their timeline.

The decision has been met with criticism from practically everyone beyond fanatical Musk loyalists. Many have voiced concerns that muting an account, which only stops notifications about an account’s posts, would not provide sufficient protection from cases of harassment, abuse, or stalking. An account that is muted can still view the muter’s posts and reply to them, leaving users vulnerable to unwanted interactions. Other critics say the loss of the block button means their replies will be filled with crypto and porn bots. Musk was quick to block critics making such points, including conservative social media powerhouse Catturd.

If a blocking feature is removed, it may go against the terms and conditions set by app stores such as Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Both app stores require social media apps to offer users the ability to filter out instances of harassment or bullying. This raises concerns about whether X is meeting these requirements.

Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed in a tweet that the company was “building something better than the current state of block and mute.”

The removal of the blocking feature is the latest in a series of changes that Musk has implemented since taking over the social media site in a $44 billion deal last year. Other changes include sacking the company’s top executive team and introducing a charge for the site’s “blue tick” or verification feature.

Twitter founder and noted free speech failure Jack Dorsey seemed to agree with Musk’s decision, posting: “100%. Mute only.” However, the move has been met with skepticism from others. A user criticized Musk’s decision, stating that it was a “huge mistake” due to the presence of “toxic people” on the platform that users would prefer not to engage with.

