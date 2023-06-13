Free Speech Failure Jack Dorsey ‘Surprised’ by Twitter’s Collaboration with FBI While He Was CEO

Former Twitter CEO and noted free speech failure Jack Dorsey is claiming ignorance on the question of his platform’s collaboration with the FBI and other federal agencies while he ran the company, saying that the information disclosed in the Twitter Files “surprised” him.

An an interview with Breaking Points, hosted by Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball, the former CEO of one of the world’s most influential social media platforms claims his leadership style was to “just trust our folks and that they were doing the right things.”

“There’s a lot of stuff in the Twitter Files that I never saw because it wasn’t at that level,” said Dorsey. “And I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies. I was surprised by the request(s).”

While Jack Dorsey has made a number of statements indicating his dissatisfaction with Silicon Valley’s collaboration with the federal government, it was during his tenure that free speech on Twitter virtually disappeared.

When Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and briefly served as its first CEO, returned to the position in June 2015, it was difficult to name even a single prominent political figure who had been banned from the platform. By the end of his tenure, the company believed it was defensible to censor news organizations and the President of the United States, who was censored regularly before being permanently banned by the platform.

As revealed by the Twitter Files which Dorsey seems to be so surprised by, the company collaborated with a number of government agencies and NGO/academic cutouts, including the now-infamous Election Integrity Partnership (EIP), which provided a tool that both government agencies and the DNC used to flag accounts for censorship.

This was at the height of the media and Democrat-concocted panic about “disinformation.” The extent to which this was a deception has now been laid before, including flagrant lies about Americans being agents of Russian disinformation — a claim Twitter knew was false, but did not reveal to the public.

