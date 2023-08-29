Cashing in on Green: Google to Sell Mapping Data to Renewable Energy Companies

Google is set to license its mapping data to companies in the renewable energy industry, targeting a revenue generation of up to $100 million in the first year in an attempt to diversify its revenue streams.

Google plans to offer specialized Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that will provide solar, energy, and air quality information. One of the most anticipated offerings is the Solar API, designed to serve a wide range of customers including solar installers, solar design companies, and utilities. The API will source some of its data from Google’s consumer-focused pilot, Project Sunroof, which was originally launched in 2015. Project Sunroof allows users to calculate estimated solar costs and even offers 3D modeling of building roofs based on Google Maps data.

Google is not just limiting its focus to energy companies. The tech giant also sees potential customer bases in real estate firms like Zillow and Redfin, as well as hospitality companies like Marriott Bonvoy. The Solar API could offer valuable insights into the energy efficiency of buildings, thereby influencing property valuations and guest experiences.

In addition to the Solar API, Google is also planning to launch an Air Quality API. This new offering will allow customers to request air quality data, including pollutants and health-based recommendations for specific locations. It will also feature digital heat maps and provide hourly air quality information, as well as historical data for up to 30 days.

