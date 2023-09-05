Consumers Win: Apple to Embrace USB-C with iPhone 15

Apple is set to introduce USB-C ports in its upcoming iPhone 15 models, a move driven by European Union regulations that many see as a win for consumers. For years, Apple has resisted USB-C in favor of its Lightning connector, but now seems to have embraced the benefits of using the same port on its laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has long been known for its proprietary technologies, especially in the hardware realm. However, a recent mandate from the European Union has forced the tech giant to make a significant change. The EU has required all mobile device manufacturers to adopt the USB-C standard by the end of next year. While Apple had initially resisted this change, the company is now gearing up to introduce USB-C ports in its iPhone 15 models, set to be unveiled next week.

The Silicon Valley giant opposed the idea of switching to a universal charging standard citing concerns that it would have a negative impact on the environment. The company argued that billions of obsolete cables would end up in landfills. Additionally, Apple’s marketing chief, Greg Joswiak, had raised concerns about governments having the power to influence product design, setting a potentially harmful precedent.

But now, Apple plans to present this change as a major win for its customers. The new USB-C ports will offer several advantages, including the use of a single charging cable for multiple Apple devices, faster data transfer speeds, and compatibility with chargers used by billions of non-Apple devices. Apple’s Macbooks and iPads already use USB-C chargers on most models.

However, the change is not without its drawbacks for Apple. The company stands to lose some licensing revenue from accessory makers that used the Lightning connector. Moreover, the increased compatibility with Android devices may make it easier for customers to switch away from Apple products.

