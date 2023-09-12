MGM Hit with Cyberattack that Crippled Casino Giant’s Systems

MGM Resorts International is in crisis management mode as a significant cybersecurity breach forces the shutdown of various systems, including its main website, online reservations, and in-casino services. Legions of gamblers were shocked when even the casino giant’s slot machines stopped working temporarily.

BleepingComputer reports that MGM Resorts International has been forced to shut down crucial IT systems due to a cybersecurity breach. The company announced the incident on its profile page on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems.”

The breach has had a wide-ranging impact, affecting not only the company’s main website but also its online reservation systems and various in-casino services. Among the in-casino services hit are ATMs, slot machines, and credit card machines. The company has initiated an immediate investigation into the matter and took “prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.”

In an attempt to maintain operations, MGM Resorts has switched to manual systems as customers are being informed that they can make hotel reservations over the phone. Even MGM Rewards customers haven’t been spared; they’ve been directed to call a Member Services number for assistance.

While the nature of the cyberattack remains undisclosed, this incident marks the second time MGM Resorts has faced a cybersecurity breach. The first occurred in 2019, when hackers infiltrated one of the company’s cloud services and made off with more than 10 million customer records. The breach was confirmed in 2020 after an archive containing stolen data was freely shared on a hacker forum.

In a later update, MGM announced that dining, entertainment, and gambling are “operational” and guests have access to their rooms. Breitbart News will continue to report on this story as more is learned about the cyberattack

Read more at Bleeping Computer here.

