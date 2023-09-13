‘Alien Corpses’ Shown to Congress in Mexico Follows History of Hoaxes

Alleged alien corpses were unveiled and shown to Mexican politicians at the country’s Congress. Despite raging interest in the potential ETs, skeptics counter that there is a history of hoaxed alien bodies throughout the past few decades.

The two small alleged non-human bodies were reportedly retrieved from Cusco, Peru, and later presented in windowed boxes in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday. Twitter/X added a community note to the post discrediting the bodies as “debunked.”

Journalist and self-proclaimed “ufologist” Jaime Maussan spearheaded the event in Congress, where he testified under oath that the mummified bodies are not part of “our terrestrial evolution,” and that almost one third of their DNA is “unknown,” Mexican media reported.

At the Congressional hearing, Maussan reportedly showed both U.S. officials and members of the Mexican government multiple videos of “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena” before unveiling the two alleged alien corpses.

“These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized,” he said.

During the hearing, Maussan also claimed that the alleged non-human bodies were studied by scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), and that those scientists were able to draw DNA samples and later determine that over 30 percent of the specimens’ DNA was “unknown.”

But Maussan’s assertions have not been proven, and his previous claims regarding the discovery of alien life have been debunked.

In 2017, for example, Maussan claimed that five mummies found in Peru were “alien” discoveries, only to later be debunked when it was revealed that the mummies were actually the remains of human children.

One post sharing purported X-ray slides shown during the Congressional hearing in Mexico was debunked by X’s “Community Notes.”

“This alien mummy from Nazca is a hoax and a fraud promoted by the known Mexican journalist and UFO grifter Jaime Maussan,” the Community Notes read.

There is a long history of so-called “aliens” being found in South America — only for them all to later be determined fake or a hoax.

In one example from 2007, Mexican ranch hand Urso Moreno Ruiz claimed to have found a creature in a rat trap, sending researchers to investigate the corpse for nearly two years, with even some “serious scientists” reportedly wondering if it came from another planet.

But DNA testing later confirmed the creature was a Marmoset monkey, and Urso Ruiz — when hooked up to a lie detector — later admitted that he made the creature from a dead Buffy Tufted Marmoset monkey that was at a zoo where he worked, and placed the body on the rat trap and told the farmer he had seen it alive.

