Google is marking “Hispanic Heritage Month” in the U.S. with a doodle celebrating Luisa Moreno, a communist party member who spent time teaching in Cuba after dictator Fidel Castro seized power at the end of the 1950s.

The tech giant, currently defending itself in a high-stakes antitrust trial in Washington D.C., is infamous for honoring left-wing extremists in its “doodles,” which appear on its flagship web search page on special occasions.

In the past Google has used the doodle to honor a black nationalist and member of the U.S. Communist Party’s national committee, and a Malcolm X associate who expressed admiration for terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden.

Today’s google honors Luisa Moreno, a far-left labor activist who was a member of the U.S communist party in the 1930s. After communist strongman Fidel Castro took power in Cuba in 1959, Moreno traveled to the country and taught classes.

It’s unclear why Google decided that praising a communist was an appropriate way to celebrate Hispanics. Latin America has had plenty of far-left leaders and popular far-left movements, true, but it has plenty from the other side of the political spectrum too.

Javier Millei, a vocally anti-communist libertarian, is the current frontrunner to be the next president of Argentina, for example.

The Central American nation of El Salvador is currently run by a populist right-winger, Nayib Bukele, who has enjoyed soaring approval ratings from his citizens since cracking down on the violent drug cartels that once dominated the country. Thanks to Bukele’s actions, which saw the arrest of over 70,000 people with gang affiliations, homicides in the country have dropped by 60 percent.

That’s an impressive achievement by any measure, one that has objectively improved the lives and economic outcomes of Salvadorans. But given that Bukele isn’t a communist “civil rights” leader, he’s unlikely to be honored in any Google doodle for Hispanic Heritage Month anytime soon, if the tech giant’s past behavior is anything to go by.

