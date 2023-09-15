Google Antitrust Trial: Expert Witness Claims Internet Giant Manipulates Consumers with Default Settings

In the latest twist in the landmark Google antitrust trial, experts have testified that the internet giant’s default search engine settings could be manipulating user choices, a claim that could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry. One expert witness explained, “If I can move your eyes, if I can manipulate your fixations, I can manipulate your choices quite a bit.”

The New York Post reports that in a courtroom drama that has captured the attention of both Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill, Google finds itself in the hot seat. The tech giant is facing allegations that it has used its default search engine settings to manipulate user choices, thereby stifling competition and maintaining its stranglehold on the market.

Antonio Rangel, a behavioral economist and professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), took the stand as an expert witness for the government on Thursday. Rangel, who specializes in human behavior, testified that Google has been strategically leveraging default settings to keep users engaged with its search engine and other services. “If I can move your eyes, if I can manipulate your fixations, I can manipulate your choices quite a bit,” Rangel said.

The professor emphasized the power of default settings, stating that they generate a “sizable and robust bias” towards whatever is set as the default. In short, if Google is the default search engine on your smartphone or computer, you’re more likely to stick with it. This, Rangel argues, has a “powerful impact on consumer decisions.”

Google’s legal team was quick to counter these claims. During cross-examination, they reiterated their central argument that users opt for Google’s search engine due to its superior quality, not because it’s the default option on their devices. They cited internal documents showing that even when other search engines were set as the default on certain smartphones, the majority of users still chose Google.

The trial also delved into Google’s financial arrangements with other tech companies. Without disclosing specific figures, it was revealed that Google has been paying “more than $10 billion per year” to secure its dominant position in the search market. These payments have been made to various companies, including smartphone manufacturers and browser operators, to ensure Google remains the default search engine.

