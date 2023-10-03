Singer Grimes Sues Elon Musk over Parental Rights of Their Three Kids

Singer Grimes is reportedly suing her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, over parental rights of their three children, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on September 29 in a California court, weeks after posting, “let me see my son” to X, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The petition is reportedly a way to identify a child’s legal parents when they are not married, and can also be used to begin proceedings for child custody orders and child support orders.

The 35-year-old singer, however, has not yet requested child support or custody rights. It does not appear that Musk has responded to Grimes’ petition.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” Grimes said in a since-deleted post on X, referring to Shivon Zilis, the Musk employee who gave birth to his twins through IVF.

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart,” Grimes added.

Zilis, who is not said to be romantically involved with Musk, is an executive at the billionaire’s neurotechnology company, Neuralink.

Musk has reportedly fathered 11 children: three with Grimes, 17-month-old twins, Azure and Strider, with Zilis, and another six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

The Tesla CEO and Wilson share 18-year-old twins, Griffin and Vivian, 16-year-old triplets, Kai, Jaxon, and Damian, as well as one son, Nevada, who died at 10 weeks of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2000.

Musk has repeatedly expressed his concerns over a potential population decline.

“Having children is saving the world,” Musk wrote on X last week.

