Elon Musk Had Twins in Secret with Top Executive at His Creepy Brain Chip Company Neuralink

Tesla CEO Elon Musk secretly had twins last November with a top executive at one of his companies, creepy brain chip manufacturer Neuralink.

Business Insider reports that court documents viewed by the publication appear shows that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had twins last November with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis. In April, Musk, 51, and Zilis, 36, file a petition to change the twins’ names so that they would “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The request was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May. The twins were born just weeks before Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogate in December.

Zilis first met musk when working with an AI nonprofit that Musk cofounded in 2015, OpenAI. Zilis moved to Tesla in 2017 where she was a project director, using her AI expertise to assist the Autopilot and chip-design teams.

Today, Zilis is the director of operations and special projects for Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink. Musk serves as co-CEO of the company. Previously, Zilis worked as project director in the CEO’s office, and has since been noted as a possible choice for Musk to have placed at the helm of Twitter if his purchase of the social media platform goes ahead.

Zilis has long been a defender of Musk, in 2020, when a California State Assembly member, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, tweeted “F*ck Elon Musk” following Musk’s talks of moving Tesla out of California, Zilis was quick to rush to his defense. She tweeted: “This makes me sad. No one’s perfect but I’ve never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity — and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but mine is that there’s no one I respect and admire more.”

This makes me sad. No one’s perfect but I've never met anyone who goes through more personal pain to fight for an inspiring future for humanity – and has done so tirelessly for decades. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion but mine is that there’s no one I respect and admire more https://t.co/pkNvYrrX96 — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) May 11, 2020

Breitbart News reported in May that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was accused of exposing himself to a SpaceX flight attendant and propositioning her for sex in 2016, allegedly offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Breitbart News reporter Paul Bois wrote at the time:

According to a report from Business Insider, the flight attendant worked on a contract basis for the SpaceX corporate jet fleet when Musk allegedly exposed his erect penis to her, rubbed her leg, and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage. According to the report, SpaceX paid the flight attendant a $250,000 settlement based on her misconduct claim against Musk. “The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim,” BI reported. “The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend.” “According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages,” it continued. “It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.” In the declaration, the flight attendant told her friend that Musk asked that she come to his room for a “full body massage” where he was allegedly completely naked except for a sheet covering the lower part of his body. During the massage, the attendant claimed that he exposed his erect genitals and then “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’ referring to the performance of sex acts.” Since the flight attendant had a passion for riding horses, the offer was seen as a bribe for a sexual favor.

