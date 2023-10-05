Google Antitrust Trial: DOJ Targets Company’s Ability to Manipulate Ad Auctions Through ‘Tuning’

As the ongoing Google antitrust trial continues, the company’s ad auctions are under the microscope as the DOJ alleges that the tech giant manipulates online advertising prices through questionable auction practices such as “tuning.”

Reuters reports that the DOJ has thrown serious allegations against Google in its landmark antitrust trial, accusing it of manipulating online advertising prices and abusing its dominant position in both the search and advertising realms.

A focal point of the trial has been Google’s use of specific formulas to determine the winners of auctions, which are crucial for placing advertising on websites. Adam Juda, a Google executive, found himself in the hot seat, testifying about the company’s practices and methodologies. Juda explained that Google employs a formula that takes into account various factors, including the quality of an ad, to decide the outcome of these auctions.

However, the DOJ claims that Google has manipulated these formulas to favor its own financial outcomes. The trial has brought to light the concept of “tuning,” a term used by Juda to describe adjustments to a rough formula that assigns a long-term value (LTV) to an ad. This LTV is calculated based on the bid, the potential click-through rate, and the quality of the advertisement and website associated with it. When pressed about whether “tuning” could impact pricing, Juda conceded, stating, “They can.”

The dialogue in the courtroom took a turn when Dahlquist asked Juda if changes to ad sales were introduced in a manner that elevated the cost-per-click that advertisers pay. Juda acknowledged this, stating, “I believe that’s fair.” However, the waters muddied slightly when Wendy Waszmer, a lawyer for Google, asked Juda if his ads quality team could unilaterally raise prices, to which Juda responded with a definitive “No.”

Ad auction tuning has already been a topic discussed in the trial as Breitbart News previously reported:

Bloomberg reports that as the federal antitrust trial against Google intensifies, new revelations have come to light about the company’s advertising practices. Jerry Dischler, vice president for advertising products, testified that Google frequently changes its ad auction mechanisms, including the cost and minimum spending on ads, to meet revenue targets. These adjustments, known internally as “tunings,” can lead to an increase in ad prices by as much as 5 percent. “We tend not to tell advertisers about pricing changes,” Dischler said during his testimony. This lack of transparency has raised ethical concerns among industry experts and advertisers alike. In a 2019 email, Dischler and his team discussed “shaking the cushions” to find potential changes that would help Google meet its quarterly revenue targets. “My goal was to get creative so we could meet our quota,” Dischler added.

This trial comes amidst a backdrop of criticism aimed at Google’s advertising business from advertisers and website publishers alike. The common thread in their grievances pertains to a lack of transparency, with accusations that Google is siphoning off excessive revenue.

