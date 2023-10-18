Ex-Tinder CEO Cancels Speech at ‘Antisemitic Cesspool’ UPenn

Former Tinder CEO Elie Seidman canceled his speech at University of Pennsylvania next month, calling the school an “antisemitic cesspool,” adding that “a change in leadership is necessary” at the university.

“I was supposed to speak at Penn in late November. I’m cancelling,” Seidman wrote. “Penn needs to insure that it is a safe and hospitable place for Jewish students — not an anti-semitic cesspool. A change in leadership is necessary at this point.”

I was supposed to speak at Penn in late November. I'm cancelling. Penn needs to insure that it is a safe and hospitable place for Jewish students – not an anti-semitic cesspool. A change in leadership is necessary at this point. — Elie Seidman (@elieseid) October 18, 2023

Seidman is reacting to the public displays of anti-Israel, pro-Palestine sentiments at UPenn in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in Israel by the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which left more than 1,300 Israelis dead, and also involved rape, beheadings, bodies being set on fire, and kidnappings.

The former Tinder CEO is not the only one to have this reaction.

As Breitbart News reported, UPennlost both a major donor and a board member over allegations of antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Jon Huntsman, former U.S. ambassador and a major donor to the university, revealed that he will no longer fund the school, citing its silence in the face of the horrific terrorist attack.

Additionally, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, a prominent donor to university, reacted by calling on UPenn President Liz Magill to resign for her response to the rising tide of antisemitism on campus.

“It took less than two weeks to go from the Palestine Writes Literary Festival on UPenn’s campus to the barbaric slaughter and kidnapping of Israelis,” Rowan wrote.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.