Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Calls on City to Give Black Residents Fewer Parking Tickets for ‘Racial Equity’

The city of Chicago and Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling on city authorities to give black residents fewer parking tickets in an effort to push “racial equity.”

The city has established a “Racial Equity Office,” which pushes the idea that urgency is white supremacist, and has made its city police give fewer parking tickets to black residents.

“Chicago has a long history of racial disparities and social inequities, especially on the South and West Sides. As a longtime resident of Chicago’s West Side, I see the devastating impact systemic inequality can have on a neighborhood and its residents,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johsnon said.

In order to achieve “racial equity,” Johnson said, “we must acknowledge the injustices of the past and consistently include those who are most impacted by inequality in our policy and decision making, not just when it is easy or convenient.”

“Demonstrating proper accountability towards people and the outcomes we are committing to is vital,” the mayor added. “I am confident that this is just the beginning, and that the impact of this work will last for generations to come. I am proud of the work that is being done thus far to build systemic equity and secure racial justice for our residents.”

In the city’s “racial equity report,” it states that a goal for the city’s Department of Finance is to implement a plan that will result in few parking tickets issues to “black and brown” residents of the Windy City:

Continue to use data to deploy parking enforcement personnel to further reduce average fine amounts in Black and Brown neighborhoods by 2.5% and implement improved boot zones and a prioritization of resources to reduce the percentage of vehicles immobilized in Black and Brown neighborhoods by 5%.

This city goal is listed as “complete.”

The report also noted that it “Reduced the share of tickets issued in majority Black and Brown communities from 15.3% in 2020 to 14.9% in 2021 to 13.9% in 2022.”

The Office of Racial Equity even has page on the city’s website called the “Equity Learning Kit,” in which it lists reading material for employers, educators, parents, and young children.

The city of Chicago also provides a link for employers regarding so-called “White Supremacy Culture.”

Examples of so-called white supremacy culture include perfectionism, a sense of urgency, defensiveness, worship of the written word, objectivity, and individualism.

