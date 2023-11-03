Apple Revenue Falls for Fourth Consecutive Quarter Due to China Woes

Apple has reported a decline in sales for the fourth consecutive quarter, with a notable downturn in the Chinese market impacting its financial results.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple recently reported a continued slump in sales, marking the fourth successive quarter of declining revenue. The tech giant reported sales of $89.5 billion, a marginal decrease from the previous year’s figures. Despite the overall dip, Apple’s net income has surpassed expectations, reaching approximately $23 billion.

The company’s iPhone sales have shown resilience in the face of a contracting global smartphone market, with a 2.8 percent increase to $43.8 billion. This growth aligns with analyst predictions, supported by the launch of the iPhone 15 family in September, which introduced models with enhanced features such as titanium cases and advanced camera systems at high prices.

However, the company’s performance in China, Apple’s third-largest market, has been less than stellar. Sales in the region declined by 2.5 percent to $15.1 billion, falling short of analyst projections. Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri commented on the Chinese market, stating, “China has always been the most competitive market in the world and we think it will continue to be like that.” Despite the challenges, Maestri expressed confidence in the brand’s performance, noting that “the top four bestselling phones in urban China were iPhones.”

The resurgence of Huawei Technologies as a competitor has introduced new pressures in the market. The Chinese tech company has made a significant comeback with its Mate 60 Pro smartphone, which boasts 5G-like wireless speeds through domestically developed technology.

Apple has placed a major bet on success in China. Breitbart News previously reported that the company signed a massive $275 billion contract with communist China, a true “deal with the devil:”

The Information reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook signed a deal with China in 2016 worth $275 billion to prevent restrictions on its business in the country. As part of the deal, Apple agreed to help Chinese firms build “the most advanced manufacturing technologies” and invest “many billions of dollars” in the country. The five-year agreement was designed to placate Chinese government officials who felt that Apple was failing to invest enough in the Chinese economy. In 2016, Cook lobbied Chinese government officials over regulations that could threaten Apple services including the App Store, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Cook signed the deal with China during one of several visits to China that year after Chinese regulators’ actions tanked iPhone sales in the country.

