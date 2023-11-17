Sam Altman Steps Down from ChatGPT Developer OpenAI amid Board’s Loss of Confidence

Sam Altman has resigned from his position as CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, following the company’s board voting a lack of confidence in his leadership capabilities.

CNBC reports that OpenAI, a leader in artificial intelligence research, has announced a significant change in its leadership. Sam Altman, who has served as the CEO, is stepping down after the company’s board of directors expressed a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

Altman’s departure comes as a surprise to many, given his significant role in the company’s growth and prominence in the AI industry. Before leading OpenAI, he was the president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, where he gained notable recognition in Silicon Valley. During his tenure at OpenAI, Altman was instrumental in popularizing the company’s projects, including the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The board’s decision was not taken lightly and followed what the company described as “a deliberative review process.” The board “concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.”

Mira Murati, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, will take over as the interim CEO. The board expressed its utmost confidence in Murati’s capabilities, highlighting her leadership in the company’s research, product, and safety functions. This transition period is critical for OpenAI as it continues to innovate and lead in the AI sector.

OpenAI’s prominence in the AI industry has been rising, especially since the launch of ChatGPT, which gained viral popularity for its ability to convert simple text into creative conversations. The company’s influence has been felt across the tech industry, pushing giants like Alphabet and Meta to increase their investments in generative AI.

In light of Altman’s departure, Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, has reaffirmed its commitment to the company’s new leadership. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the long-term partnership with OpenAI and expressed continued support for Murati and her team.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.