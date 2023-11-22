Elon Musk Pledges to Donate X/Twitter War Revenues to Israeli Hospitals, Gaza Red Crescent

Elon Musk has announced that X/Twitter will donate all advertising and subscription revenues linked to the Gaza war to humanitarian efforts in the region. In the billionaire’s latest act of damage control, he has pledged to donate to hospitals in Israel and the Red Crescent in Gaza.

CBS News reports that Elon Musk, the owner of X/Twitter, has recently announced a new initiative in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the controversy that has engulfed his company. X/Twitter will reportedly begin donating revenue generated from advertising and subscriptions related to the Gaza war towards humanitarian aid. Specifically, these funds will be directed to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Red Crescent in Gaza​​.

This decision emerges amidst a wave of controversy surrounding Musk over his attitudes towards the conflict and Israel. Breitbart News reported on the controversy of Musk replying with his agreement to a tweet widely viewed as antisemitic:

An X/Twitter user appeared to push the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, claiming that Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” “I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the X/Twitter user added. Musk responded to this post writing, “You have said the actual truth.”

Musk’s pledge to donate revenue appears to be a part of his broader approach to addressing the backlash and an effort to contribute positively in the conflict-stricken area. Musk emphasized the importance of caring for the innocent, regardless of race, creed, religion, or any other differentiating factor, and expressed a commitment to building a better future for all.

“We will track how funds are spent and go through Red Cross/Crescent. Better ideas are welcome. We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else,” Musk stated.

Musk’s response to an allegedly antisemitic tweet isn’t the only controversy the billionaire is involved in at the moment. A report by Media Matters claimed that advertisements on X were appearing next to neo-Nazi content, a claim Musk vehemently disputes. This controversy escalated to the point where Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, alleging misrepresentation of facts. Major advertisers like Comcast, IBM, and Warner Bros. reacted by either suspending or halting their advertising on X in the wake of the Media Matters report and Musk’s controversial endorsement of the allegedly antisemitic post​​.

