Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk is under fire for calling an antisemitic theory “the actual truth” on his social media platform.

An X/Twitter user appeared to push the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, claiming that Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

“I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much,” the X/Twitter user added.

Musk responded to this post writing, “You have said the actual truth.”

The initial post was in response to a video posted by the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism. In the video, a father is seen calling his son out for posting “Hitler was right” online.

Watch Below:

To the cowards hiding behind the anonymity of the internet and posting "Hitler was right": You got something you want to say? Why dont you say it to our faces… pic.twitter.com/WGkwTrXyTF — Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) November 15, 2023

Musk’s response received a slew of pushback on social media.

The Tesla CEO then backtracked on his initial post, writing, “Decolonization necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person” in response to an X/Twitter user who wrote that decolonization is “the woke version of jihad.”

Yes, “decolonization” necessarily implies a Jewish genocide, thus it is unacceptable to any reasonable person — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

In another follow-up post a few hours later, Musk wrote, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel.”

“This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop,” the billionaire added.

The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

This is not the first time Musk has been accused of promoting antisemitic content.

Last month, Musk endorsed a pro-Palestinian terror account on X, claiming the “War Monitor” account, which puts Israel in quote marks as it argues there is “no such thing,” and refers to Palestinian terrorists as “resistance fighters,” was a good source for “following the war in real-time.”

But later, after pleading with the pro-terror account to “use maximally accurate words,” Musk deleted his recommendations.

