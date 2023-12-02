Tech Alert: Google Chrome Has a Critical Flaw – Here’s How to Upgrade

Google has recently issued an update for Chrome across Mac, Linux, and Windows platforms to address a critical zero-day security vulnerability, marking the sixth such flaw in the popular browser this year.

Android Central reports that significant security concern has surfaced for users of Google Chrome. Researchers from Google’s Threat Analysis Group discovered a zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome on November 24. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-6345, has been identified as a high-severity flaw within Google’s Skia graphics library, potentially allowing remote hackers to execute arbitrary code and take over their target’s system without using phishing or other hacking techniques.

Google has initiated a patch rollout aiming to secure millions of Chrome users worldwide. The update versions are 119.0.6045.199 for macOS and Linux, and versions 119.0.6045.199 or 119.0.6045.200 for Windows. This update is extremely important as the security vulnerability is known to be actively exploited in the wild.

Some users will have automatically downloaded the update, but the browser must be relaunched for the update to apply. For users who need to manually update their Chrome browser, here is a step-by-step guide:

Open Google Chrome: Start by launching your Google Chrome browser. Access Settings: Click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right corner of the browser window and select ‘Settings.’ Navigate to About Chrome: Scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click on ‘About Chrome.’ Check for Updates: Chrome will automatically check for updates. If an update is available, it will start downloading automatically. Restart Browser: After the update is downloaded, you will be prompted to relaunch the browser. Click on the ‘Relaunch’ button to complete the update process. Verification: To ensure the update was successful, revisit the ‘About Chrome’ section. It should display the new version number confirming the update.

It’s important for users to understand that while the update might be automatically installed for those who have enabled automatic updates, it’s always wise to manually check and ensure the latest version is running, especially when dealing with a security flaw of this magnitude.

