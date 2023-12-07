Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick Calls out UPenn President over Antisemitism Failures

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick called out UPenn President Elizabeth Magill over her failure to address antisemitism on campus in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

“For weeks we’ve watched President Magill fail to respond appropriately as antisemitic incidents mounted on her campus,” McCormick told Jewish Insider.

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick, a Republican, called for embattled UPenn President Elizabeth Magill's ouster in a statement provided to @J_Insider. "For weeks we’ve watched President Magill fail to respond appropriately as antisemitic incidents mounted on… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 6, 2023

“Yesterday, Magill was repeatedly asked if calling for the genocide of Jews violates Penn’s rules or code of conduct, and she repeatedly failed to answer affirmatively,” the senate candidate continued.

“This is completely unacceptable from the leader of one of America’s top universities,” McCormick added. “I today call on Penn’s board of trustees to immediately remove President Magill and replace her with a leader who understands that calling for genocide against Jews is wrong and it must be combatted.”

McCormick went on to say that “Based on President Magill’s performance in the Congress yesterday, she lacks the depth, understanding and awareness of how antisemitism is real and how it must be fought.”

“She has failed the students of Penn, its alumni and our state,” the Pennsylvania senate candidate affirmed.

“This is a scary time for the Jewish community, and every person in a position of power must unequivocally support them and put a stop to antisemitism at every opportunity,” McCormick concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, presidents of Ivy League universities have fallen under fire in the wake of their comments during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, which billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said, “In short, they said: It ‘depends on the context’ and ‘whether the speech turns into conduct,’ that is, actually killing Jews.”

Ackman is now demanding that the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn “resign in disgrace” following their remarks.

Watch Below:

The presidents of @Harvard, @MIT, and @Penn were all asked the following question under oath at today’s congressional hearing on antisemitism: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate [your university’s] code of conduct or rules regarding bullying or harassment? The… pic.twitter.com/eVlPCHMcVZ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 5, 2023

