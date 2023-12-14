ChatGPT has become “lazy” and sarcastic according to many users of the popular AI chatbot, leading to the emergence of theories about its changing behavior. Some users are proposing that the AI has become less efficient and more sassy as the holiday season approaches.

Business Insider reports that recently, a strange theory has surfaced regarding ChatGPT’s performance. Users have noted a decline in the AI’s responsiveness and creativity, with some attributing this change to the AI “slowing down” for a winter break. This theory, while funny, raises questions about AI behavior and user expectations.

The issue came to light as users observed ChatGPT exhibiting “lazier” responses, with some even describing the AI as sassy. OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, acknowledged these concerns, stating that they haven’t updated the model since November 11 and that they are investigating the unpredictable behavior.

we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) December 8, 2023

One user responded that ChatGPT had become “less creative, less willing to follow instructions, and less able to remain in any role.”

One user’s experience highlighted this shift when ChatGPT gave a sassy response to a simple request. Additionally, developer Rob Lynch’s tests suggested that the AI provided shorter completions when given a December date compared to a May date, further fueling the theory. However, AI researcher Ian Arawjo countered this, stating the test was fundamentally flawed and that the results couldn’t be reproduced. “TLDR: There is no “seasonal affective disorder” of ChatGPT,” Arawjo said.

Seasonal changes are not new to ChatGPT. Usage of the tool plummeted over the summer only to return at the beginning of the school year, suggesting that a major use case for ChatGPT is cheating on homework.

