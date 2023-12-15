Mark Zuckerberg’s $100 Million Hawaiian Compound Features Massive Underground Bunker

A recent report reveals that tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is constructing a sprawling $100 million compound in Hawaii, equipped with extensive security measures including a large underground bunker.

A recent report from Wired claims that Mark Zuckerberg is combining luxury with an apparent focus on security as he builds a vast estate on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The project, valued at a staggering $100 million, is not just another luxurious celebrity residence but a fortified compound that includes a 5,000-square-foot underground bunker.

This bunker, which is connected to the main buildings via a tunnel, features an escape hatch and is reportedly designed to withstand substantial impacts, possibly indicating a preparation for extreme scenarios. The compound, named Koolau Ranch, spans over a large area and is set to include more than a dozen buildings, two central mansions, at least 30 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms, several guest houses, and a unique cluster of treehouses linked by rope bridges.

Security seems to be a major concern for Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian retreat. The entrance to the underground shelter includes a blast-resistant door made of concrete and steel. Moreover, the property will be equipped with various high-security features, including doors with keypad locks, soundproofing, and a substantial number of surveillance cameras.

According to Wired, Zuckerberg built a 6-foot wall around his compound and requires all contracted workers to sign NDAs, regardless of their level or involvement.

Adding to the intrigue is the estate’s apparent self-sufficiency. Plans for the ranch suggest the inclusion of a large water tank and pump system, along with existing agricultural land to provide food sources. This level of self-sufficiency indicates that Zuckerberg may be preparing for scenarios that necessitate complete isolation and independence.

Zuckerberg is no stranger to walls. Despite being a constant critic of Donald Trump’s plan to build a boarder wall, Zuckerberg attracted derision for taking a different stance about his own property — building a stone wall around his Hawaii land purchases in 2016.

Read more at Wired here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.