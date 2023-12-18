Fresh Images Emerge of Bill Gates with Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking Victim

A Wall Street Journal bombshell report has revealed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was pictured in 2014 with a victim of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Gates consistently downplays his connection to Epstein, but reports of their connection continue to emerge.

The Journal reported that Epstein took his private jet to Seattle, Washington, to visit Gates at his office. Epstein brought with him a Polish model Gates he had met a few months earlier.

This interaction happened after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

A spokesperson for Gates said that he did not interact with the model when she visited his offices. According to the model, Epstein promised her a job with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Epstein tried, unsuccessfully, to connect himself to Mr. Gates by any means possible, including spontaneously bringing in people for photos with Bill, whom Bill did not know or interact with further. Mr. Gates only ever met with Epstein for philanthropic purposes, which he regrets,” the Gates spokeswoman said.

A Russian model associated with Epstein showed a Journal reporter three pictures of her with Gates in three places, which includes a hotel and Epstein’s house.

The Polish model stopped associating herself with Epstein in 2015 when his career promises were never fulfilled.

She wrote to Epstein at the time, “Unfortunately my impression is that becoming a mistress was the only one job proposition you were really serious about. Meeting Gates or Woody was great – thank you – will never forget it – although nobody hire me just because I have a nice pictures with them.”

In another example of Gates interacting with Epstein, the disgraced financier threatened the software mogul over his affair with a Russian bridge player. As Breitbart News previously reported:

According to the Wall Street Journal the Microsoft founder and the woman in question first made contact sometime in 2010 when she was in her 20s. Disgraced financier Epstein consequently met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school, the report sets out. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke with the Journal.

In January 2023, Gates was asked about his ignoring his then-wife Melinda’s advice to avoid Epstein.

“You’re going way back in time… I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates remarked.

The deep connection between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein of the targets of Seamus Bruner’s new book, Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.