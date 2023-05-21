Report: Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Threaten Bill Gates over Alleged Affair with Russian Bridge Player

An alleged affair between Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player sparked an attempt by Jeffrey Epstein to threaten one of the world’s richest men, a report Sunday claims.

According to the Wall Street Journal the Microsoft founder and the woman in question first made contact sometime in 2010 when she was in her 20s.

Disgraced financier Epstein consequently met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school, the report sets out.

In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter who spoke with the Journal. The report then relates:

The email came after the convicted sex offender had struggled and failed to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase. The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men.

A spokeswoman for Gates has categorically denied the allegation.

“Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates,” she said.

This is not the first time the relationship between the two men has been cast into the public spotlight.

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month details emerged regarding Epstein’s daily calendar and four of the nation’s wealthiest men, whom he was reportedly scheduled to meet in 2014.

Bill Gates was one of the people in the list of planned meetings.

Six years before this calendar date of meetings, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution and registered as a sex offender.

Therefore, these individuals reportedly met with Epstein after he became a sex offender.

The wealthy group also allegedly included Thomas Pritzker, Leon Black, and Mortimer Zuckerman.

Meanwhile, visitor logs reportedly show Epstein visited then-Bill Clinton’s White House approximately 17 times, and their first meeting there took place a month after Clinton’s inauguration in 1993.

“The fresh revelation comes as Clinton’s ties to Epstein are once again under the microscope thanks to the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces charges accusing her of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein,” according to a Breitbart News article published in 2021.

In May 2022, Gates expressed remorse for his relation with Epstein and said, “I made a mistake ever meeting with Jeffrey Epstein,” as Breitbart New reported.