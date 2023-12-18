Gas-Powered Savior: Tesla Cybertruck with Christmas Tree Gets Stuck in Snow, Is Rescued by Ford Truck

A recent incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck getting stuck carrying a Christmas tree in a California forest has become a viral sensation, especially because the stranded electric vehicle was rescued by a gas-powered Ford F150.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a Tesla Cybertruck became the center of attention after sliding down a snowy embankment while carrying a Christmas tree on its roof. Much to the embarrassment of fans of Elon Musk’s odd-looking electric vehicles, the stranded EV was rescued by a Ford F150 that pulled the Cybertruck to safety. The post was originally made to Facebook but quickly went viral on other platforms including X/Twitter.

caption on the post says they slid off the trail! i will say, the cybertruck looks good out there in the snow & hauling that christmas tree. 🌲❄️Ὅ pic.twitter.com/au1bp0t3RO — jordan (@AstroJordy) December 12, 2023

The incident caught the eye of the U.S. Forest Service. Viewing this as a teachable moment, the Forest Service proposed a partnership with Tesla to launch an educational campaign about responsible off-road vehicle use on public lands.

This offer from the Forest Service, described as “a little bit cheeky” by spokesperson Benjamin Cossel, was issued through a news release by the Stanislaus National Forest. Jason Kuiken, the Forest Supervisor, emphasized the need for educating users about Motor Vehicle Use Maps and responsible off-road practices.

“We are always thrilled when new opportunities to explore our public lands become available,” Kuiken said. “But we feel there may be work to be done in educating users about our Motor Vehicle Use Maps.”

The incident occurred in the Calaveras Ranger District, a well-known Off Highway Vehicle area, where the Cybertruck lost traction and slid down an embankment, with the Christmas tree still attached. Notably, it was eventually rescued by a Ford truck.

“We feel confident that had the driver of the Cybertruck had a better understanding of the topographical feature indicated on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have been not only avoided, but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users,” officials said in the release.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, recently hitting the streets after delays and design queries, was touted by Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, as “the most unique thing on the road.” Musk highlighted its sports car-like handling, 11000-pound towing capacity, and a 340-mile estimated range. He added: “Finally, the future will look like the future.”

Read more at the Los Angeles Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.