Google Cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin Have Dodged the Spotlight in Multiple Antitrust Trials

The New York Post reports that Google, one of the titans of Big Tech, has recently faced intense scrutiny in a series of antitrust court battles. Amidst this legal storm, the company’s cofounders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have maintained a low profile, noticeably steering clear of the courtroom limelight. This absence has sparked discussions and raised questions about their current role and influence within the company they helped create.

The search giant recently suffered a significant legal defeat in a case brought by Epic Games, challenging its Android app store practices. Additionally, Google is awaiting a crucial decision in a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department, alleging that the company holds an illegal monopoly over online search. These trials are pivotal, potentially reshaping Google’s future operations and its dominance in the tech industry.

Despite the importance of these cases, Page and Brin, who developed Google’s foundational search tool and led the company to become the tech giant it is today, have not made court appearances. Their decision to stay out of the spotlight is not entirely new, as they have previously shown a tendency to avoid public and legal scrutiny. This strategy has prompted criticism from various quarters, including industry experts who see their absence as a missed opportunity for the legal process to directly address the architects of Google’s strategies.

Matt Stoller, a prominent critic of Big Tech and director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, stated that they are still “core decision-makers” at Google, regardless of their current title. “Larry and Sergey have escaped all scrutiny and as far as I can tell, they’re still running the place,” Stoller said.

Their low-profile approach extends beyond the courtroom. Page and Brin have also been less visible in the public sphere, focusing more on personal endeavors. Page reportedly spent a significant part of the coronavirus pandemic in Fiji, while Brin has been dealing with personal matters, including a high-profile divorce.

Despite their physical absence from the trials, there is evidence that Page and Brin continue to wield considerable influence at Google. They are still significant shareholders, and recent reports indicate their involvement in key strategic decisions, including reviewing Google’s AI product strategy.

