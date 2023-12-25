Elon Musk’s newly introduced AI chatbot, Grok, has created a stir by generating provocative and unfounded statements, raising concerns about the reliability and ethical boundaries of AI technology. In one startling example, the AI reportedly accused its own creator of being a pedophile.

Futurism reports that Elon Musk has recently launched Grok, an AI chatbot described as “anti-woke.” This AI has been at the center of a controversy due to its generation of unsubstantiated and bizarre claims about Musk himself, displaying the challenges faced by generative AI systems​​.

Grok, accessible through a premium subscription on X, formerly known as Twitter, has not been widely scrutinized, primarily due to its cost of $196 annually or $16 monthly. However, reporter Parker Molloy delved into Grok’s outputs, sharing provocative findings in a Bluesky thread​​. One of the most startling claims by Grok was the unfounded assertion that Musk is a pedophile, a claim with no evidence to support it​​.

Further investigation by Futurism, which acquired a premium subscription, revealed Grok’s tendency to make similar claims in its “fun mode,” characterized by offbeat humor and a peculiar conversational style​​. Notably, Grok alleged that Musk went to court over pedophilia charges, likely confusing this with Musk’s 2019 defamation trial, where he was the defendant, not the accused, in a case involving a British diver and a hero of the Thai cave rescue operation​, Vern Unsworth​. The case resulted from Musk labeling Unsworth a “pedo guy.”

This isn’t the first troubling news about Musk’s chatbot. Breitbart News previously reported that researchers have demonstrated that Grok is just as woke as competing chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT:

In several online interactions, Grok has expressed opinions aligning with progressivism, including supporting Biden over Trump, advocating for social justice, climate change action, and healthcare reforms. Moreover, it has articulated a stance on diversity and inclusion and recognized transgenders as women. This has led to bewildering situations, especially among Musk’s conservative followers. This shift in Grok’s persona has not only amused the online community but also caught the attention of Musk himself. After a comparison chart suggested Grok was more left-leaning than ChatGPT, Musk acknowledged the need to recalibrate Grok to a more politically neutral stance. However, this effort raises questions about the feasibility and implications of imposing political neutrality on AI.

Read more at Futurism here.

