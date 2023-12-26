Former Employees: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Enabled Child Predators on Instagram and Facebook

Recent reports have emerged indicating that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta implementation of encrypted messaging on Facebook and Instagram facilitated predatory behavior against children. A former executive explains, “It was a hundred times worse than any of us expected. There were millions of pedophiles targeting tens of millions of children.”

The New York Post reports that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently introduced end-to-end encryption for direct messages on both social platforms. This move, intended to enhance user privacy, has come under fire from former employees and child safety advocates. Critics, including ex-engineering director David Erb, argue that this encryption makes it more challenging to monitor and prevent online child predation.

Encryption of messages ensures that only the sender and recipient can view the contents, effectively shielding communications from external monitoring. This technology, while protecting user privacy, can also be misused by individuals with malicious intentions, including child predators. Ex-employees fear that features like Facebook’s “People You May Know” could be exploited by predators to connect with potential underage victims.

David Erb, Meta’s former engineering director, resigned in 2019 to protest against the initiative, and stated: “It was a hundred times worse than any of us expected. There were millions of pedophiles targeting tens of millions of children.”

Brian Fitzgerald, head of Homeland Security’s Chicago office, stressed the importance of access to such messages in preventing encrypted communications between minors and strangers. This sentiment is echoed in the tragic case of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, who fell victim to a “sextortion” plot on Instagram. DeMay’s tragic suicide and the subsequent arrest of the perpetrators highlighted the critical role of message access in such investigations.

In another case, a 15-year-old California girl lured to Mexico by a 38-year-old man through Instagram highlights the risks associated with encrypted messaging platforms. Daniel Navarro, the accused, leveraged Instagram to exploit and transport the minor for criminal sexual activity.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone defended the company’s encryption policy, highlighting efforts to minimize risks and enhance child safety through encryption-resilient tools and collaboration with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Stone responded to former employees’ criticisms, emphasizing Meta’s commitment to child safety and the ongoing development of robust safety measures on Facebook and Instagram.

While Meta has implemented safety measures and reporting tools, the effectiveness of these tools in a fully encrypted messaging environment remains a topic of debate. Other social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube have taken different approaches, with TikTok not offering encrypted messaging and YouTube disabling private messaging altogether.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.