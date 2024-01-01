Apple to Resume Sales of Latest Smartwatch Models Following Import Ban Lift

Tech giant Apple has prevailed in its latest legal challenge, enabling it to restart sales of its new smartwatch models.

CNBC reports that in a major victory for Apple, the company announced that it will resume selling its latest Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, following a temporary halt on an import ban. This decision came after a U.S. appeals court intervened, offering a brief pause on the ban.

Breitbart News previously reported on the patent dispute that caused Apple to pull its watches from the shelves:

CNBC reports that Apple has made a surprise decision to halt sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. The suspension, which takes effect just days before Christmas, comes amid a legal tussle over the blood oxygen feature of the smart watches with Masimo, a medical technology company, which claims ownership over the technology used in these Apple Watches. The sales pause follows two orders issued by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on October 26, which may restrict Apple’s ability to sell products incorporating the disputed blood oxygen feature. While the White House had a 60-day review period ending on December 25, Apple chose to begin the suspension early to comply with the potential outcome of the ITC ruling. The import ban, initially imposed by the International Trade Commission (ITC) in October, was based on findings that the blood oxygen sensor in these devices had infringed upon intellectual property rights held by Masimo, a medical technology firm. Apple’s quick response to the ban involved halting sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches both in stores and online.

Apple’s legal approach included filing an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and submitting redesigned models of the Apple Watch for customs approval, potentially circumventing the ban. The resolution of this case is critical for Apple, especially considering the importance of the holiday sales period. Apple Watch sales, part of the company’s wearables segment, reported substantial revenue in the last fiscal year, making it an important division for the trillion-dollar tech giant.

