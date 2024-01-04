Introducing ‘Link History,’ Facebook’s Ominous Tech for Tracking Your Every Move

Facebook has recently launched a new feature called “Link History,” designed to keep track of all the links clicked by users within its mobile app. The technology is the latest demonstration of Mark Zuckerberg’s endless hunger to gather every speck of Facebook users’ personal data.

Gizmodo reports that Facebook’s new feature, “Link History,” is the latest addition to its vast library of data collection tools. This new feature automatically logs every link a user clicks within the Facebook app, storing it in a dedicated section in the app. While there is an opt-out option for users, the default setting is to collect this data which will mainly be used for enhancing targeted advertising.

While tech regulations are becoming more strict and companies such as Apple and Google are stepping up their privacy game, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta ( the parent company of Facebook and Instagram) seems to be continuing its usual plan of action to collect as much information on its users as possible. This move appears to be a strategic effort to preserve its data-collection focused business model in the face of growing privacy concerns and regulatory challenges.

Facebook is marketing Link History as a user convenience feature, a tool for users to keep track of their browsing activities in one place. The feature is being advertised as a means for users to “never lose a link again.” However, Meta makes it clear that enabling Link History allows the company to leverage this information to fine-tune ad targeting on its various platforms.

The process for opting into Link History is seamlessly integrated into the Facebook app, with the feature’s toggle set to ‘on’ in the initial pop-up. This design encourages users to accept the feature unless they make a conscious decision to opt-out. Despite potential data privacy concerns, Facebook has claimed that any data stored in Link History will be purged within 90 days in the case that a user deactivates the feature. As of now, Link History is not universally available but is expected to gradually roll out in various regions.

