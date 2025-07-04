President Donald Trump has been on a serious winning streak nearly six months into his second term.

As America celebrates Independence Day this year — a kickoff of the year-long leadup to America’s big 250th anniversary celebration — the American people can rest knowing that the leader they overwhelmingly chose in November is putting the country they know and love back on the right track.

Here are 18 of the best Trump victories in the six short months of his second term.

1. The Big, Beautiful Bill

Perhaps one of the greatest hurdles Republicans and Trump have gone through together in this term thus far, Republican lawmakers were able to deliver on the legislation just in time for the president’s preferred July 4 deadline. Many of its features have been widely touted, including some favorites such making his tax cuts permanent, no tax on tips or overtime, the Golden Dome, more resources for immigration enforcement — including permanent border security, and more. The legislation has been said to be emblematic of the overall Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda.

2. Economic boom with jobs numbers

U.S. employers added 147,000 workers to their payrolls in June, according to the Department of Labor, and the unemployment rate declined to 4.1 percent. As Breitbart News’s Editor John Carney said, this is “defying predictions of labor market sluggishness following the implementation of President Trump’s tariffs.” The White House notes that there have been 700,000 jobs gains since Trump took office.

3. Illegal immigration mega wins

The administration is backing immigration enforcement, and border crossings hit another historic low in June. All the while, Border Patrol, as they did in May, released zero illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. For greater perspective, in May 2024, the Biden administration released 63,000. Border crossings have also fallen, overall, nearly 93 percent compared to last year.

4. Fourth of July gas prices are at a four-year low.

And when adjusting for inflation, gas prices are near a 20-year low.

5. Trade deals galore

Trump famously called for reciprocal tariffs on “Liberation Day” and declared that the time of the U.S. facing unfair trade practices have come to an end. Since then, he has sealed significant trade deals, the latest being with Vietnam.

6. Peace deal with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Trump successfully brokered historic peace agreement between the two countries, ending a 30-year conflict.

“But today, the violence and destruction comes to an end, and the entire region begins a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity, and peace,” Trump told reporters at the time.

7. Iran strikes leading to a ceasefire to end the 12-day war

Not only were the strikes what Trump described as a “spectacular success,” but a ceasefire deal was reached, solidifying Trump’s status as the negotiator-in-chief.

8. NATO members agreed to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP

This is up from only two percent, fulfilling another foreign policy goal of the president.

9. Rogue judges put in their place

While activist judges tried their best to thwart the America First agenda for the American people, the Supreme Court stopped them from imposing nationwide injunction, cleared the way for Trump to continue to carry out his promises.

10. Inflation

Trump tackled the Bidenflation crisis, with core inflation dropping to its lowest rate in four years.

11. Stock market strong

It’s clearly surging, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ reaching all-time highs.

12. Companies investing in the U.S.

The Trump effect has certainly taken place, and the White House has continued to track many of these — foreign and private investments. This is including but not limited to a $1.4 trillion investment from the UAE; $500 billion from Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle; $500 billion from Apple; $600 billion from Saudi Arabia; $500 billion from NVIDIA; and much, much more.

13. Gender sanity

Quickly upon taking office, Trump signed an executive order assuring that the U.S. would only recognize two biological sexes.

“It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” it reads. “These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

14. Culture wins

America was absolutely pummeled with LGBTQ+ propaganda during the Biden years. Biden attacked states defending children from radical gender ideology and went above and beyond to celebrate what secular society deemed “pride” month.

But this year? Crickets. Zero recognition from the Trump White House. Not to mention that several retailers finally got the hint as well.

15. America first

And not just on the word stage. As Breitbart News reported, “President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is bearing fruit as the number of American-born workers soared in June while foreign-born employment plunged.”

15. Cohesive partnerships with states to get illegal immigration under control

Yes. We’re talking about Alligator Alcatraz — a facility in the Florida Everglades approved by DHS to house, process, and deport illegal immigrants. 10/10 coordination.

16. Trump secured a perpetual Golden Share as part of Nippon Steel’s $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel

As the White House notes, this ensures U.S. Steel will not outsource American jobs. America first, again.

17. Egg prices down

The price of eggs was a huge talking point during the 2024 election — understandably so. But as promised, Trump and his administration have worked to get them down. As Breitbart News reported last month, “Since President Trump took office in January, the average price for a dozen eggs has plummeted from $6.49 on January 21 to just $2.52 today.”

18. Laken Riley Act

Trump fulfilled another promise and signed the Laken Riley Act into law shortly after assuming office. The law “requires Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain illegals who have been arrested, charged, or convicted of burglary, theft, shoplifting, or larceny,” helping to ensure that another criminal illegal alien does not have the chance to be released and have the opportunity to murder another innocent American.

“President Trump is racking up win after win — making this the best two weeks for everyday Americans in decades,” White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

“On the world stage and on the home front, President Trump has delivered on his promises like no other President before. It’s clear that President rump was right about everything, Americans still aren’t tired of winning, and our country has never been HOTTER!” she added.