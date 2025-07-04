Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lamented the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” saying it will push immigration and deportations into overdrive.

The congresswoman said in post on Bluesky the bill will fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) more than the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the DEA, and other agencies “combined.”

“I don’t think anyone is prepared for what they just did w/ ICE. This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA,& others combined. It is setting up to make what’s happening now look like child’s play. And people are disappearing,” she wrote.

The congresswoman then said bill will erase livelihoods and even cause people to die.

“I am grieving the barbarism that is going to unfurl from all this. People are going to die. Livelihoods gone. All to feed a corrupt kleptocracy. I see every day up close how different it is from the first time around. There are no guardrails. A disaster. I’m sorry we have to live through this,” she wrote.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill is “en route to the White House, the culmination of months of work by the President and his team and the realization of scores of campaign promises.”

“The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act passed the House Thursday afternoon 218-214, with the only Republican no votes from Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY),” added the report. “Republicans successfully met Trump’s Independence Day goal – belittled as unrealistic by the establishment media – clearing the path for a bill signing ceremony Friday that undoubtedly will be one for the ages.”

