No More Fibs: Elon Musk’s Tesla Cuts Range Estimates on Multiple Models

Elon Musk’s Tesla has made a major change to how it describes the performance of its lineup of electric vehicles, reducing the range estimates for its Model Y, Model S, and Model X by as much as 37 miles.

The Verge reports that in a recent update, Tesla has adjusted the range estimates for several of its electric vehicles, most notably the Model Y, Model S, and Model X. This change has led to a decrease in the advertised range by up to 37 miles, bringing its performance estimates more in line with the experiences of existing owners.

The Model Y Performance now shows a range of 285 miles, down from 303, and the Model Y Long Range is listed at 310 miles, a decrease from 330. The Model X Plaid sees a smaller reduction, going from 333 miles to 326. The biggest cut can be seen with the Model S Plaid with 19-inch wheels, dropping from 396 miles to 359 miles.

Interestingly, this change in range estimates currently only applies to Tesla’s U.S. market, with no similar adjustments reported for the company’s UK and EU listings. Other Tesla models, including the Cybertruck, Model 3, and the Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, are unaffected by this update.

Tesla has not explicitly stated the reasons for these reduced range estimates, but the change is likely due to a combination of factors, such as the company’s continuous improvements in “comfort and functionality” that may consume more energy, and possibly new EPA testing requirements that could result in increased energy consumption and a slight dip in the range.

Tesla’s range figures have been an issue in the past. CEO Elon Musk has previously been criticized for claiming exaggerated range capabilities. In 2020, the EPA challenged Musk’s assertion of a 400-mile range for the Model S Long Range. More recently, in October 2023, the Department of Justice began investigating Tesla’s range estimates following accusations of potential overstatement.

In July 2023, Breibtart News reported that Tesla had created a “diversion team” to silence range-related issues. Breitbart News reported:

Alexandre Ponsin, a Tesla owner, shared his experience with the company’s service. After purchasing a used 2021 Model 3, Ponsin embarked on a family road trip from Colorado to California. He expected to get close to the advertised driving range of 353 miles on a fully charged battery. However, he soon realized that he was sometimes getting less than half that range, particularly in cold weather. “We’re looking at the range, and you literally see the number decrease in front of your eyes,” Ponsin said. When Ponsin booked a service appointment with Tesla, he received two text messages informing him that remote diagnostics had found his battery to be fine and that the company wanted to cancel his visit. Unbeknownst to him, Tesla employees had been instructed to thwart any customers complaining about poor driving range from bringing their vehicles in for service. The Diversion Team was reportedly created to manage the influx of service appointments from owners who were disappointed with the performance of their vehicles. Inside the Nevada team’s office, employees celebrated canceling service appointments, often closing hundreds of cases a week.

