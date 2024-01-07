The world’s first totally autonomous, artificial intelligence-powered eatery is now operating in Pasadena, California.

The restaurant called CaliExpress that offers customers burgers and fries opened its doors in December and requires reservations, Los Angeles Magazine reported Wednesday.

Cali Group, who created the shop located at 561 E. Green Street, joined with Miso Robotics to open the eatery.

The robotics company “previously launched the world’s first AI-powered fry station, and PopID, a tech company that utilizes biometrics for ordering—a triple collab the Terminator would be gleaming over,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows the robots working inside the building, and a News Nation reporter said, “This is like a whole new level of robot takeover inside restaurants.”

“It’s why much of the service workforce could soon become obsolete,” she added.

In February 2020, Breitbart News reported burger-flipping robots were changing the food service industry because they can work for restaurants at an hourly rate of $3.

In March 2022, Chipotle reportedly began trying out an AI robot called Chippy that is apparently able to make tortilla chips, according to Breitbart News. The outlet noted Chippy belongs to Miso Robotics.

The article continued:

Chippy is the first and (so far) only robot that utilizes artificial intelligence to make tortilla chips. Miso Robotics is not only developing robots to make tortilla chips, however. Breitbart News previously reported on the burger chain White Castle’s implementation of the company’s Flippy burger-flipping robots which have been fitted at more than 100 locations.

In a recent statement, Miso Robotics board member John Miller said, “The marriage of these various technologies to create the most autonomous restaurant in the world is the culmination of years of research, development, and investment in a family of revolutionary companies.”

It is also interesting to note that a robot created in California is able to offer faster and more affordable manicures, Breitbart News reported in July 2022.

The Clockwork “Mini-cure” uses 3D cameras to photograph a person’s nails and its artificial intelligence paints them, the outlet said.