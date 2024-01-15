Sex Starved: OpenAI’s GPT Store Is Overflowing with AI Girlfriend Bots

OpenAI’s newly launched GPT store is reportedly already flooded with AI girlfriend bots, raising questions about the enforcement of usage policies and the societal implications of so many men turning to AI bots for companionship.

Quartz reports that just two days after the launch of OpenAI’s GPT store, a trend has emerged that is causing concern: the influx of AI girlfriend bots. This new development in the store, which offers customized versions of the popular ChatGPT chatbot, doesn’t appear to be what OpenAI initially planned when developing the bot marketplace.

A search for “girlfriend” in the store quickly brings up at least eight AI chatbots with romantic themes, including names like “Korean Girlfriend,” “Virtual Sweetheart,” and “Your AI girlfriend Tsu.” These chatbots prompt users with questions such as “What does your dream girl look like?” and “Share with me your darkest secret,” pushing the boundaries of AI interaction into more personal and intimate realms​​.

There has been a sharp rise in the use of AI-powered girlfriend bots, violating OpenAI’s usage policy. The policy prohibits the creation of GPTs that can leads to actions including “warning, sharing restrictions, or ineligibility for inclusion in GPT store or monetization.” OpenAI is reportedly aware of the AI girlfriend issue and plans to take action, but the specifics of their plans are yet to be revealed.

This trend of AI chatbots designed for relationships is not an isolated incident, other similar chatbots have become increasingly popular, which is evident from their download trends on major app stores. In 2023, AI chatbot apps related to AI friends, girlfriends, or companions were among the top 30 downloaded apps in the U.S. This trend is worrying as it correlates with the increasing rates of loneliness and isolation in American society. Studies show that about 50 percent of adults in the U.S. experience loneliness.

OpenAI uses automated systems, human review, and user reports to identify and assess GPTs that potentially violate its policies. Depending on the severity of the breach, OpenAI’s response can range from warnings and sharing restrictions to complete ineligibility for inclusion in the GPT store or monetization opportunities. Whether the AI girlfriends will be successfully removed from the GPT store remains to be seen.

Read more at Quartz here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.