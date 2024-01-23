X/Twitter’s Woke CEO Linda Yaccarino: Fighting Hate Speech Online Is a ‘Lifetime Dedication’

In a recent blog post, Linda Yaccarino, the woke CEO of Elon Musk’s X/Twitter, highlighted the company’s intensifying efforts in fighting hate speech and ensuring the safety of communities, calling it a “lifetime dedication.”

In a recent blog post, Linda Yaccarino — the CEO of X, formerly Twitter — stated that the company is taking significant steps towards creating a safer online environment. Yaccarino highlighted the company’s commitment to combating hate speech and safeguarding “marginalized” communities and stated that this initiative aligns with X/Twitter’s broader vision of building a global town square that facilitates open debate, information sharing, and, soon, digital transactions. The emphasis on fighting alleged hate speech seemingly indicates the company is redoubling the censorship standards of its previous management team, such as censorship queen Vijaya Gadde.

She added: “To drive humanity forward, society must empower people to express their thoughts, make up their own minds, but also draw the line at hate. This is tough to do, but absolutely crucial.”

Yaccarino stated that in the past year, X/Twitter has implemented multiple measures to curb harmful content on its platform including removing millions of pieces of content and suspending numerous accounts that violated its Terms of Service. The company has also introduced or reformed policies against violent speech and hateful conduct.

“Plus we’ve opened more lines of communication with groups dedicated to the safety of communities both in physical and virtual spaces. And we’ll keep going – this is not a check-the-box exercise for any of us – combating hate is a lifetime dedication,” Yaccarino stated.

Yaccarino stated the company’s official goal, saying: “Our mandate at X is clear: we must protect free speech, safeguard information independence while tackling antisemitism and hate speech.”

Yaccarino ended the blog post, saying: “Let’s make up our own minds – because we can handle the truth. Let’s fight hate with kindness and understanding. Let’s do it all together. X. Indispensable.”

