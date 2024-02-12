‘A $3,500 Chastity Belt:’ Apple Vision Pro Buyers Outraged Headset Doesn’t Support VR Porn

The much-hyped Apple Vision Pro headset has arrived, but some early adopters are disappointed to find it doesn’t support immersive VR porn out of the box. Apple’s firm stance against porn on the device led one disappointed pervert to label the headset “a $3,500 chastity belt.”

404 Media reports that when Apple unveiled its first virtual reality headset, the $3,500 Vision Pro, many joked it would be the ultimate device for VR porn. But just days after its release, Vision Pro owners are learning the hard way that current VR porn does not work properly on Apple’s flagship device.

On online forums like Reddit and Discord, Vision Pro buyers report being unable to view stereoscopic 180-degree VR porn videos in full immersion. The headset technically supports a web standard called WebXR that should allow it to play VR porn hosted on sites like Pornhub. But in practice, WebXR porn clips appear cropped, blurry, or flat in the Vision Pro rather than wrapping around the viewer in 3D.

“Very bad news for people who want to use [the Vision Pro] for porn,” wrote one disgruntled Reddit user. Others have resorted to jerry-rigging solutions like converting clips to Apple’s USDZ 3D model format or toggling obscure Safari settings, with mixed results.

Discussion threads were full of excited speculation about VR porn’s future on the device. “My last night suffering with being able to see the space between the pixels…Tomorrow ushers in a new frontier of masturbatory technology,” gushed one Redditor prior to launch.

Apple itself has taken a firm stance against porn, banning it from the App Store and making it harder to find on iOS. So the lack of plug-and-play VR porn support is unsurprising to some. “A $3,500 chastity belt,” scoffed one commenter.

Still, the Vision Pro was expected to support WebXR, a web standard used by most VR porn sites. Industry insiders suggest the sites need time to optimize their libraries for Apple’s Safari browser. But after years of hype, the reality of trying to watch porn on the Vision Pro has left many adopters underwhelmed.

For now, early workarounds are crude at best. Dedicated community members are cobbling together spatial 3D clips and sharing them on Discord. But true 180-degree VR porn remains beyond the Vision Pro’s capabilities out of the box. As one resigned Redditor put it: “No porn? Us WebXR folks want porn.”

