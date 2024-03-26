Donald Trump’s Truth Social Cleared to Launch Public Trading on Nasdaq

Tuesday is the day former President Donald Trump’s social media start up Truth Social will begin trading on the Nasdaq composite index, offering an investment opportunity for people keen to join his fight against leftist censorship of conservative ideas.

The symbol “DJT” will be used according to a federal filing as reported by UPI.

The newly merged social media platform — formerly known as its shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. — will be officially styled as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., as detailed by a Securities and Exchange Commission filing for the Sarasota, Fla.-based company.

The UPI report goes on to record Trump will own at least 58 percent of the new company in a financial stake valued at over $3 billion.

However, under the current terms of the contract that can be altered, the former president is unable to sell his Truth Social shares for six months.

The new company will be lead by CEO Devin Nunes — a former Republican representative who resigned his seat January 2022 to lead Trump’s new social media company at the time, as Breitbart News reported.