Masters of the Universe: Google Tries to Weasel Its Way Out of Trial in Ad Monopoly Case with Payoff

In an attempt to prevent its advertising monopoly case from being heard by a jury, Google has reportedly offered to pay the U.S. Department of Justice a sum covering the full monetary damages sought by the government agency.

The Register reports that Google, the tech giant facing an antitrust jury trial over allegations of monopolizing the online advertising market, has taken an unconventional approach to avoid the case being heard by a jury. According to a recent federal court filing in Virginia, Google has offered the DoJ a check for an undisclosed amount, claiming that it covers the entirety of the monetary damages sought by the government.

The move comes as Google asserts that the DOJ’s request for a jury trial is unwarranted, arguing that the case is highly technical and beyond the comprehension of most prospective jurors. “DOJ manufactured a damages claim at the last minute in an attempt to secure a jury trial in a case even they describe as ‘highly technical’ and ‘outside the everyday knowledge of most prospective jurors,’” Google stated to the Register.

Despite offering the payment, Google maintains its innocence against the charges of abusing its monopoly position in the online advertising market. The company emphasizes its eagerness to defend its operations and strategies in court, albeit without the involvement of a jury.

The antitrust case, filed in early 2023, has garnered significant attention, with the number of state plaintiffs growing to 17 in addition to the DoJ. The original complaint accused Google of acquiring competitors, coercing publishers and advertisers into using its tools, and manipulating ad space auctions to eliminate or diminish any threat to its dominance in the digital advertising technology sector.

While the exact amount offered by Google remains undisclosed, the company claims that the DOJ’s damages case has significantly diminished from its initial description. Originally, the DOJ claimed damages exceeding $100 million for ads placed by certain federal agencies. However, Google asserts that through the discovery process, the claim has been reduced to less than a million dollars, an amount less than what the company spent on hiring experts for the case.

