AT&T revealed on Tuesday that a “nationwide issue” that had affected many AT&T customers’ ability to make calls to other cell phone carriers has been “resolved.”

The telecommunications giant acknowledged in a post on X that the company was experiencing a “nationwide issue” that was preventing many AT&T customers from making calls to other carriers.

“There is a nationwide issue that is affecting the ability of customers to complete calls between carriers,” the company said. “The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue.”

In response to multiple reports about the issue affecting AT&T customers from being able to call other carriers, the company acknowledged that there had been an “earlier” issue that had affected “calls between carriers.”

“This has been resolved and there was not a nationwide outage,” the company added. “We appreciate your patience.”

Hi there, earlier there was an issue affecting calls between carriers. This has been resolved and there was not a nationwide outage. We appreciate your patience. — AT&T (@ATT) June 5, 2024

Around 5:20 p.m. the company issued a statement that “nationwide 9-1-1 Services” were “operating normally” and AT&T customers had not been affected, according to ABC7NY.

The nationwide issue reportedly affected AT&T customers in states such as Alabama, California, Oregon, Arizona, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and North Carolina, among many others.

Downdetector showed that the most affected areas had been in places such as New York City, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Verizon stated that some of its customers in the Northeast and Midwest had been “experiencing issues” when they had tried “calling or texting” other carriers, according to the outlet.

In February, thousands of AT&T customers were left without cell phone reception or internet, while Verizon and T-Mobile reported smaller-scale outages.