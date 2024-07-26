OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Wants American to Lead ‘Global Coalition’ on AI

In a recent op-ed, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns that the United States must lead a global coalition of democratic nations to control artificial intelligence development, or risk authoritarian regimes like Russia and China dominating the technology and shaping a less free future.

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, issued a stark warning about the future of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on global power dynamics. Altman emphasized the urgent need for a U.S.-led global coalition to ensure that AI development follows a democratic path rather than an authoritarian one.

Altman frames the current state of AI development as a critical juncture, stating:

“There is no third option — and it’s time to decide which path to take. The United States currently has a lead in AI development, but continued leadership is far from guaranteed. Authoritarian governments the world over are willing to spend enormous amounts of money to catch up and ultimately overtake us. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has darkly warned that the country that wins the AI race will ‘become the ruler of the world,’ and the People’s Republic of China has said that it aims to become the global leader in AI by 2030.”

To address this challenge, Altman proposes a strategic approach:

“If we want to ensure that the future of AI is a future built to benefit the most people possible, we need a U.S.-led global coalition of like-minded countries and an innovative new strategy to make it happen. The United States’ public and technology sectors need to get four big things right to ensure the creation of a world shaped by a democratic vision for AI.”

The op-ed concludes with a powerful statement from Altman:

“We won’t be able to have AI that is built to maximize the technology’s benefits while minimizing its risks unless we work to make sure the democratic vision for AI prevails. If we want a more democratic world, history tells us our only choice is to develop an AI strategy that will help create it, and that the nations and technologists who have a lead have a responsibility to make that choice — now.”

Throughout his article, Altman outlines several key strategies for maintaining U.S. leadership in AI. These include enhancing security measures to protect intellectual property, investing in physical infrastructure like data centers and power plants, developing human capital through education and training, and establishing clear policies for AI-related exports and international collaborations.

Altman also proposes the creation of new international bodies to govern AI development, similar to existing organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency or the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). These bodies would help establish global norms for AI development and deployment, with a focus on safety and inclusivity.

Altman’s warning comes at a time of rapid advancements in AI technology and growing concerns about its potential misuse. As AI continues to evolve and impact various aspects of society, Altman’s call for a coordinated, democratic approach to its development highlights the critical importance of proactive governance in shaping the future of this transformative technology.

