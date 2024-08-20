‘Deathly Dull:’ Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads Is Failing to Live Up to the Anti-X Hype

Leftists around the world have been flocking to alternative social media platforms over the last year, fleeing Elon Musk’s X/Twitter. Although Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads has been touted as the ultimate X replacement, the reality is that many users find the platform “deathly dull.”

The Guardian reports that the social media world has been in flux since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X, in 2022. Musk’s tenure has been controversial in the eyes of many leftists, who have been seeking out alternative platforms, with Meta’s Threads emerging as a frontrunner.

Threads, which launched just a year ago, has already amassed over 200 million active users, thanks in large part to its seamless integration with Instagram. This integration allows Instagram users to create a Threads account with just a few clicks, making it an attractive option for those looking to leave X. In contrast, other alternative platforms like Bluesky and Mastodon have struggled to gain the same level of traction.

For some users, like author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera, the decision to move away from X is driven by a desire to escape the “systematic abuse” and negative societal impact associated with the platform. However, Sanghera notes that while Threads has its merits, particularly its link to Instagram, it still lacks the engagement from the people he values most. He expresses hope for better regulation of social media platforms in the future.

Despite Threads’ rapid growth, not everyone is convinced of its long-term value. Emily Bell, director of the Tow Centre for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, describes Threads as “deathly dull” and lacking in innovation. She believes that Meta designed Threads to compete with Twitter by creating a platform that is the antithesis of everything Twitter represents.

New users have also reported mixed experiences when attempting to join Threads. Some have encountered technical difficulties and account restrictions, while others have found the platform to be a more pleasant environment compared to X, largely due to active moderation and the absence of conservatives.

Even high-profile users who have found success on Threads are questioning its value. Labour MP Stella Creasy, who has amassed over 20,000 followers on the platform without actively engaging, admits to simply cross-posting content from Instagram. She suggests that users may be joining Threads simply to have a presence on the platform, without fully understanding how to utilize it effectively.

As social media continues to evolve, users are increasingly dispersed across multiple platforms, making it challenging for public figures like Creasy to connect with their audience and provide accurate information during times of unrest.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.