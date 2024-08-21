Wacky Wyoming: Cheyenne Mayoral Candidate Calls Himself ‘Meat Avatar’ of AI System He Wants to Run City

Voters in Cheyenne, Wyoming, faced an unusual choice in Tuesday’s mayoral election — a candidate who describes himself as the “meat avatar” of an AI system he wanted to be put in charge of the city. Candidate Victor Miller conceded the race on Tuesday night as humans will remain in charge — for now.

The Guardian reports that Victor Miller, a mayoral candidate in Wyoming’s capital city, pledged to use a customized ChatGPT bot named Vic (Virtual Integrated Citizen) to assist in governing Cheyenne if he was elected. Miller, who calls himself the “meat avatar” of VIC, claims the AI bot would be capable of processing vast amounts of data and making unbiased decisions to benefit the city.

Voters did not agree with his vision of the city, leading him to concede the race on Tuesday night.

For Immediate Release August 20th, 2024

Cheyenne, WY – Today, I, Victor Miller, concede the Cheyenne mayoral race. As the first person to put artificial intelligence directly on the ballot, offering voters the novel choice of AI governance, our campaign has marked a historic… — VIC (Virtual Integrated Citizen) (@AIforMayor) August 21, 2024

The unusual campaign has sparked debate about the role of artificial intelligence in government and raised legal questions about who or what can actually hold elected office. Miller has described his proposed approach as a “hybrid” model, with the AI bot providing data-driven insights and solutions while Miller would serve as the official mayor to ensure actions are legally executed.

“It’s about blending AI’s capabilities with human judgment to effectively lead Cheyenne,” Miller stated in an interview. He has promised that Vic would handle “100% of the decision-making completely on its own” if voters back his candidacy.

However, the campaign has faced pushback from state officials. Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray launched an investigation earlier this summer into whether an AI bot could legally appear on the ballot. Gray argued that only registered human voters can run for office under state law.

“Wyoming law is clear than an AI bot cannot run for office,” Gray wrote in a letter to Cheyenne’s city clerk. City officials disagreed, countering that Miller himself is still the actual candidate even if receiving direction from an AI assistant.

The dispute was ultimately resolved when Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee announced in July that Miller could continue his campaign, but only his name and not the AI bot’s would appear on the official ballot. Lee cited both legal issues and potential voter confusion in the decision.

Miller’s eccentric campaign approach has drawn national attention as one of the first attempts to incorporate AI directly into political leadership. He has positioned it as embracing future technologies, telling voters “there’s a new intelligence in town” and that it’s “time to get drunk on intelligence.”

Critics have raised concerns about the wisdom and practicality of allowing an AI system to guide government decisions. Questions remain about accountability, transparency, and how to ensure human values and empathy factor into policymaking.

Supporters argue that AI could potentially make government more efficient and data-driven. Miller claims the bot would be free of political affiliations and focused solely on developing practical solutions to benefit the community.

The campaign has also reignited debates about the increasing role of AI across society. Earlier this year, a similar attempt was made in England to have an AI bot run as a parliamentary candidate, though it failed to gain ballot access.

Read more at the Guardian here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.